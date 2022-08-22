Effross (shoulder) was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Effross is dealing with a minor strain in his shoulder and is expected to be shut down from throwing for 7-to-10 days, but manager Aaron Boone hopes that the right-hander will be able to return in a few weeks. While it's possible that Effross' shutdown leads him to miss slightly more than the minimum of 15 days, it doesn't sound like the Yankees are anticipating a particularly lengthy absence. He'll be joining Clay Holmes (back) on the shelf, prompting Boone to say that the Yankees will "mix and match" in the ninth inning while they're without two of their top relievers, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post. Aroldis Chapman and Lou Trivino are likely the leading candidates to pick up saves until Holmes potentially returns from the IL early next week.