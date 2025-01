The Yankees and Effross avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $800,000 contract Thursday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Effross made just three appearances in the majors in 2024 and none in 2023 due to Tommy John and back surgeries. He's healthy now and will look to regain the form that allowed him to put up a 2.78 ERA and 80:16 K:BB over 71.1 frames from 2021 to 2022.