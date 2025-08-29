Grisham went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in Thursday's 10-4 win over the White Sox.

Grisham has clubbed six homers among 10 total hits over his last nine games, adding seven RBI in that span. The outfielder's power surge has him up to 27 long balls this season, 10 more than he's had in any other year in his career. He's racked up 53 RBI, 68 runs scored, nine doubles, one triple, one stolen base and a .248/.354/.476 slash line through 117 games in 2025.