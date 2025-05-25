default-cbs-image
Grisham is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Grisham hit the bench Saturday after a string of five straight starts and finds himself on the bench again for Sunday's series finale in Colorado. Ben Rice will enter the lineup at designated hitter, pushing Jasson Dominguez to left field and Cody Bellinger to center.

