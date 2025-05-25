Grisham is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Grisham hit the bench Saturday after a string of five straight starts and finds himself on the bench again for Sunday's series finale in Colorado. Ben Rice will enter the lineup at designated hitter, pushing Jasson Dominguez to left field and Cody Bellinger to center.
More News
-
Yankees' Trent Grisham: Getting rest Saturday•
-
Yankees' Trent Grisham: Two homers in three-hit game•
-
Yankees' Trent Grisham: Heading to bench Sunday•
-
Yankees' Trent Grisham: Belts two-run homer as pinch hitter•
-
Yankees' Trent Grisham: Retreating to bench Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Trent Grisham: Pops ninth home run•