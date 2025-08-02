Grisham went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run, two additional runs scored and a walk in Friday's 13-12 loss to the Marlins.

Grisham added his 19th homer of the season, and he crossed the plate at least three times on his second occasion this year. Aaron Judge's (elbow) absence has helped solidify Grisham's everyday role, although the latter has done well in his own right to maintain that status. Across his last 30 contests, Grisham has slashed .272/.375/.495 with six big flies, five doubles and 15 RBI.