Amburgey was diagnosed with a right hamstring cramp after he left Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

It's not yet clear whether Amburgey's injury will force him to miss additional time, but he'll at least be able to recover during the Yankees' scheduled off day Monday. He should be considered day-to-day for now, but Ryan LaMarre and Greg Allen could see additional playing time in the team's depleted outfield if the 26-year-old is sidelined going forward.