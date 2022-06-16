Peralta earned a hold against the Rays on Wednesday, striking out three batters over 1.2 perfect innings.

Peralta relieved starter Nestor Cortes with a pair of runners on base and one out in the sixth inning. He kept Tampa Bay off the scoreboard by retiring two straight batters and followed with a perfect seventh frame that included two strikeouts. Peralta has thrown eight scoreless innings over his past seven appearances and has been outstanding overall this season, posting a 1.50 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 16:6 K:BB over 24 frames while recording six holds and one save.