Yohel Pozo: Non-tendered by St. Louis
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Cardinals non-tendered Pozo on Friday.
Pozo signed a minor-league contract with the Cardinals in January and was a permanent member of the big club's roster in early April after being called up from Triple-A Memphis. He spent most of the 2025 season as the backup catcher behind Ivan Herrera (elbow) and Pedro Pages, and across 67 regular-season games, Pozo posted a .637 OPS with 16 runs scored, five home runs and 19 RBI in 168 plate appearances. Now that he's a free agent, Pozo should receive interest from teams looking to add depth at catcher.
