Gurriel is no longer a target for the Marlins in free agency, Craig Mish of the Miami Herald reports.

Gurriel is one of the few potentially impactful position players remaining on the free-agent market, and the Marlins could use some help in that regard, but Mish hears that the club "had stopped any aggressive pursuit" of the veteran first baseman as of Monday afternoon. Maybe this falling-out has to do with the MCL sprain that he suffered in Game 5 of the World Series against the Phillies. Gurriel struggled to a .242/.288/.360 slash line during the 2022 regular season before rising up in the early part of the playoffs for the Astros. He turns 39 years old this June but should be able to find a major-league deal at some point before the beginning of spring training.