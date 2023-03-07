Gurriel (knee) and the Marlins remain in touch on a potential minor-league contract, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Gurriel had been holding out hope of scoring a guaranteed major-league deal, but it's pretty clear by now that such an offer is not coming his way. The 38-year-old first baseman slashed just .242/.288/.360 over 146 regular-season games with the Astros in 2022 before then suffering a sprained right MCL in Game 5 of the World Series. He should be recovered from that injury at this point and he still rates as a solid defensive player, but Gurriel doesn't offer much offensive upside steering into the 2023 campaign. He'll turn 39 in June.