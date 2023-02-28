Gurriel (knee) could still be an option for the Marlins if he's willing to accept a minor-league contract, according to Craig Mish and Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

Gurriel was said to be a target of the Marlins back in January, but he remains a free agent with spring training now fully underway. At last check in mid-February, the veteran first baseman was still holding out for a guaranteed major-league deal. He posted a rough .242/.288/.360 batting line over 146 games (584 plate appearances) with the Astros during the 2022 regular season and then suffered a sprained MCL in his right knee in Game 5 of the World Series. There doesn't seem to be a whole lot of present momentum toward Gurriel finding a new home.