76ers' Amir Johnson: Active for Game 2
Johnson has been activated ahead of Game 2 against the Raptors on Monday, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Johnson hasn't taken the court so far this postseason, but with Joel Embiid's status up in the air due to a stomach bug, Johnson will be active. He could be asked to take on a sizeable role in the rotation if Embiid can't go.
