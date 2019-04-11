76ers' Amir Johnson: Just misses double-double
Johnson finished with 12 points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, two blocks, one steal and an assist across 24 minutes in the 76ers' win over the Bulls on Wednesday.
Johnson nearly had a double-double in Wednesday's win, and he had a solid final stat line. He's had a very minimal role this season, and hasn't been fantasy relevant even in Joel Embiid's absences.
