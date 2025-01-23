Drummond (toe) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.
Drummond returned to action Tuesday after missing time due to a left toe injury. Fantasy managers should look out for an official injury report to clarify Drummond's status for Friday's matchup with Cleveland.
