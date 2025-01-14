Drummond (toe) is listed as day-to-day as he begins on-court work for the 76ers, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Drummond has missed eight of the last 10 games for Philadelphia with a toe injury but could be trending toward returning to the floor sooner rather than later. In the 26 games he's played this season, the veteran big man has averaged 7.0 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game, shooting 58.3 percent from the floor.