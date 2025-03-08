Drummond didn't participate in Saturday's practice due to an illness, Austin Krell of OnPattison.com reports.
Drummond has started at center during Philadelphia's last five outings with Joel Embiid (knee) out. However, Drummond's status for Sunday's game versus the Jazz is now in question.
More News
-
76ers' Andre Drummond: Nearly double-doubles•
-
76ers' Andre Drummond: Monster double-double in defeat•
-
76ers' Andre Drummond: Double-double in Saturday's start•
-
76ers' Andre Drummond: Jumps into first unit•
-
76ers' Andre Drummond: Plays well in 14 minutes•
-
76ers' Andre Drummond: Limited run in return•