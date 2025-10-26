Drummond posted seven points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 16 minutes during Saturday's 125-121 victory over the Hornets.

Drummond maximized his minutes, pulling down a game-high 13 rebounds while anchoring the paint. The veteran big man played just three minutes in the 76ers' season opener Wednesday but saw an expanded opportunity Saturday, logging more time than fellow reserve Adem Bona. With Dominick Barlow (elbow) exiting early and Joel Embiid on a minutes restriction to open the year, Drummond could see steady involvement if he continues to produce effectively in the interior.