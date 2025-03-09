Drummond (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jazz.
Drummond didn't practice Saturday due to an illness but wasn't listed on the initial injury report for Sunday's game. If he's downgraded to out, Adem Bona and Alex Reese would be candidates for increased roles.
