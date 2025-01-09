Drummond (toe) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pelicans.
Drummond won't return to the floor for the 76ers on Friday as he continues to deal with a toe injury. Philadelphia will also be without Joel Embiid (foot) for the matchup with the Pelicans, making the 76ers shorthanded in the frontcourt. Guerschon Yabusele should see a bump in minutes due to the team's veteran bigs being on the mend.
