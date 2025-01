Drummond is out for Thursday's game versus the Warriors due to a left toe sprain.

Drummond will miss the second leg of the 76ers' back-to-back Thursday due to a left toe sprain. With Joel Embiid (foot) questionable, Guerschon Yabusele and Adem Bona could receive increased playing time. Drummond's next chance to suit up is Saturday's matchup with Brooklyn.