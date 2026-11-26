Wade recorded five points (2-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four rebounds, one block and one steal across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 111-104 win over the Heat.

Wade continues to play a consistent role for the 76ers, and yet his tangible production tells a different story. Across his first 15 games of the season, Wade has averaged 4.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 26.6 minutes per contest. While he has technically been a top-180 player thus far, rostering him in standard leagues is not really a viable option.