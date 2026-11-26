Barlow ended Wednesday's 111-104 win over Miami with nine points (4-8 FG, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds and one block over 16 minutes.

Barlow closed the game Wednesday despite playing just 16 minutes. With Joel Embiid sidelined due to an illness, Barlow served as a backup center option along with Jabari Walker and Adem Bona. Barlow's energy and defensive versatility make him an intriguing fantasy asset whenever he is given ample opportunity to touch the floor. While he isn't worth adding at this point, he is a name to monitor moving forward.