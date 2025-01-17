Yabusele didn't participate in Friday's practice due to a knee injury, Austin Krell of OnPattison.com reports.
The 76ers have yet to release an official injury report for Saturday's game against the Pacers. Regardless, Yabusele's absence from practice is a bad sign for his availability Saturday.
More News
-
76ers' Guerschon Yabusele: Efficient outing in victory•
-
76ers' Guerschon Yabusele: Matches season high with five treys•
-
76ers' Guerschon Yabusele: Double-double against Phoenix•
-
76ers' Guerschon Yabusele: Moves into starting five•
-
76ers' Guerschon Yabusele: Returning to bench•
-
76ers' Guerschon Yabusele: Making spot start Wednesday•