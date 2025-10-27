76ers' Jabari Walker: Draws start Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Walker is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Magic, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.
Walker will enter the starting lineup amid a wave of frontcourt injuries for the 76ers, including Dominick Barlow (elbow), who had started the previous two games at power forward. In Philadelphia's first two regular-season contests, Walker averaged 3.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 block in 17 minutes per game.
