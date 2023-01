Springer posted 24 points (9-15 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 30 minutes during Friday's 111-108 win over Long Island.

Springer was efficient from the field en route to his fourth game with at least 20 points at the G League level. Across eight games with the Blue Coats, the 20-year-old is averaging 18.4 points on 55.1 percent shooting. He was recalled to the NBA on Saturday, but he likely won't garner a major role for Philadelphia.