Edwards finished with seven points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt), five rebounds and one block in 17 minutes during Thursday's 114-108 preseason loss to Brooklyn.

Edwards struggled from beyond the arc but contributed on the glass while seeing 17 minutes off the bench. The 22-year-old forward faces increased competition for playing time following Philadelphia's offseason additions of LeBron James and Jaylen Brown. Edwards will need to make the most of his remaining preseason opportunities as he competes for a consistent reserve role.