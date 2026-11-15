Philadelphia recalled Edwards from the G League's Delaware Blue Coats on Saturday.

Edwards will be available for the Sixers' upcoming contests but may not have many chances to produce with limited minutes off the bench. He's well behind LeBron James and Dean Wade in the competition for playing time, so another assignment to the G League team in the future would be a viable scenario for Edwards. He recently delivered a 23-point effort while playing for the Blue Coats in Saturday's clash with the Maine Celtics.