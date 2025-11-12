Edwards amassed 22 points (8-9 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal over 27 minutes during Tuesday's 102-100 win over the Celtics.

Edwards turned in his best scoring performance of the 2025-26 campaign, as he nearly turned in a perfect shooting line. This marks the 21-year-old's first time finishing in double figures through eight appearances this season, ending a recent skid in which he'd been held to three or fewer points in four of his previous five games. Edwards has struggled to see consistent minutes off the bench, so his larger workload Tuesday could be a sign that he's close to carving out a more significant role.