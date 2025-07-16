default-cbs-image
Edwards (rest) won't play in Wednesday's Summer League game against the Mavericks, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

After logging 30 minutes in Tuesday's 91-90 victory over the Grizzlies, Edwards will get the night off Wednesday for the second half of Philadelphia's back-to-back set. With VJ Edgecombe also grabbing a seat against Dallas, Judah Mintz could be tasked with the heavy lifting on offense for the 76ers.

