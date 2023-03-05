Tucker won't return to Saturday's game against the Bucks due to back spasms, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

Tucker experienced back spasms in the second half and headed to the locker room, and it seems the team will be extremely cautious with him. This is a huge blow for a 76ers team that already lost Tobias Harris (calf) due to injury in this game as well. Tucker ends his night with two points, two rebounds, an assist and a steal across 19 minutes. His next chance to play will come Monday against the Pacers.