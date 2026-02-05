The 76ers signed Baldwin to a 10-day contract Thursday, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

The 23-year-old forward will join an NBA roster for the second time this season, after he previously inked a 10-day deal with the Clippers in January. Baldwin will meet up with the 76ers in advance of Thursday's game in Los Angeles versus the Lakers, but he's unlikely to be included in the rotation. The addition of Baldwin gives Philadelphia 14 players signed to standard contracts, which means the team will have to either sign another player or convert one of Dominick Barlow or Jabari Walker from a two-way deal to ensure Barlow -- who has moved into a full-time starting role -- remains eligible to play in NBA games.