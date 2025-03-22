Grimes finished with 25 points (10-20 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, 10 assists and two steals over 35 minutes during Friday's 128-120 loss to the Spurs.

Grimes opened the month of March with a 44-point performance against the Warriors in a 126-119 win and has never looked back, establishing himself as one of the most prolific scoring weapons in the NBA during the last few weeks. This was his seventh straight game with at least 25 points, and he's averaging a robust line of 28.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 5.1 dimes per game since the beginning of March (11 starts).