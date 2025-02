Grimes is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nets, Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

The short-handed 76ers will give Grimes a chance in the first unit Wednesday. Over 12 games a a starter with the Mavericks this season, Grimes has averaged 14.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.0 steals in 29.4 minutes.