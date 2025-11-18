76ers' Quentin Grimes: Pops for 19 points in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Grimes ended with 19 points (6-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal over 36 minutes during Monday's 110-108 victory over the Clippers.
Grimes logged at least 30 minutes for the third time in the past four games, continuing to play a meaningful role despite coming off the bench. He started the third quarter over Dominick Barlow, highlighting his importance to the team. Philadelphia continues to deal with injuries to key players, resulting in plenty of shots for Grimes. As a top 100 player, he should be rostered in all formats for the time being.
More News
-
76ers' Quentin Grimes: Remains consistent vs. Boston•
-
76ers' Quentin Grimes: Drops 13 in loss•
-
76ers' Quentin Grimes: Season-high 27 points off bench•
-
76ers' Quentin Grimes: Tacks four steals in loss•
-
76ers' Quentin Grimes: Posts monster game off bench•
-
76ers' Quentin Grimes: Drops 23 points Tuesday•