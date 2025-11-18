Grimes ended with 19 points (6-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal over 36 minutes during Monday's 110-108 victory over the Clippers.

Grimes logged at least 30 minutes for the third time in the past four games, continuing to play a meaningful role despite coming off the bench. He started the third quarter over Dominick Barlow, highlighting his importance to the team. Philadelphia continues to deal with injuries to key players, resulting in plenty of shots for Grimes. As a top 100 player, he should be rostered in all formats for the time being.