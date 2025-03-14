Grimes (illness) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Indiana, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Grimes will miss his first outing with the 76ers due to an injury or illness since being traded to Philadelphia on Feb. 4. With the 24-year-old combo guard joining a litany of Sixers on the sideline, Jeff Dowtin, Ricky Council and Jalen Hood-Schifino are candidates for a bump in minutes. Grimes' next opportunity to feature will come Sunday against Dallas.