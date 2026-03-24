Watford contributed 15 points (6-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and four assists over 22 minutes during Monday's 123-103 loss to the Thunder.

Watford scored in double figures off the bench, though a lack of production elsewhere outside of VJ Edgecombe resulted in a lopsided defeat. Over Watford's past six games, all of which have come in a reserve role, the LSU product has reached the 10-point mark in four contests. The three-point shot remains absent from his game, as Watford entered Monday shooting 21.3 percent from beyond the arc and hasn't converted a triple since Feb. 3.