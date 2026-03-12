default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Watford is starting Thursday's game against the Pistons, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

With Kelly Oubre out multiple weeks with an elbow sprain, Watford has a chance to carve out a steady role in the first unit. Watford has averaged 9.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 24.0 minutes per game over six contests as a starter this season, shooting 52.2 percent from the field.

More News