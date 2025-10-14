76ers' Trendon Watford: Still not doing live work
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
76ers head coach Nick Nurse said Watford (hamstring) is still "a ways away" from doing live work, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.
Watford is working his way back from a hamstring injury, with the team clearly not rushing his return to the floor. It's likely he won't return until the regular-season opener against the Celtics on Oct. 22.
More News
-
76ers' Trendon Watford: Remains out of practice•
-
76ers' Trendon Watford: Held out vs. New York•
-
76ers' Trendon Watford: Available vs. New York•
-
76ers' Trendon Watford: Out against New York•
-
76ers' Trendon Watford: Dealing with hamstring tightness•
-
76ers' Trendon Watford: Signs with Philadelphia•