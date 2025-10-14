default-cbs-image
76ers head coach Nick Nurse said Watford (hamstring) is still "a ways away" from doing live work, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Watford is working his way back from a hamstring injury, with the team clearly not rushing his return to the floor. It's likely he won't return until the regular-season opener against the Celtics on Oct. 22.

