Watford has ruled out for the rest of Tuesday's game against Orlando due to a left adductor strain, Derek Bodner of AllPHLY.com reports. He recorded eight points (2-2 FG, 4-4 FT), one rebound and one assist in 11 minutes before exiting.

Watford has been shut down for the rest of the night, but he'll have a few days to recover before his team's next matchup Friday against Brooklyn. Jabari Walker and Johni Broome could pick up a few additional minutes in the second half Tuesday in Watford's absence.