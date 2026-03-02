76ers' Tyrese Maxey: Impressive outing not enough Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Maxey racked up 33 points (12-34 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal across 43 minutes during Sunday's 114-98 loss to the Celtics.
Maxey was present all over the court for a 76ers team that was missing Joel Embiid (oblique) and Paul George (suspension), but not even this impressive line was enough to avoid a 14-point defeat. Maxey remains on fire and has scored at least 27 points in each of his six games since the All-Star break, averaging 31.2 points but only shooting 41 percent from the floor in that stretch.
