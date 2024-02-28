Maxey closed Tuesday's 117-99 loss to the Celtics with 32 points (12-24 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals in 37 minutes.

Maxey has embraced a more significant responsibility on offense with Joel Embiid (knee) sidelined, and while the team has struggled without their star big man, the truth is that Maxey has benefited from a fantasy perspective. Maxey has reached the 30-point mark in three of his last five appearances. Even though his scoring ability is known league-wide, his usage rate -- and thus, the possibility of racking up stats -- has risen considerably since he doesn't have to share the scoring load with Embiid. Maxey has been averaging 26.9 points per game since the beginning of February.