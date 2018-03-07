Adam Woodbury: Increased minutes
Woodbury recorded seven points (3-6 FG, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 29 minutes during Tuesday's 99-75 blowout loss at Long Island.
Woodbury saw an increase in minutes Tuesday due to the absence of Nigel Hayes, who signed a 10-day contract with the Toronto Raptors, and responded in a nice way with 11 rebounds. The second-year center from Iowa is averaging more rebounds (5.0) than points (4.8) this season for Westchester.
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...