Adam Woodbury: Increased minutes

Woodbury recorded seven points (3-6 FG, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 29 minutes during Tuesday's 99-75 blowout loss at Long Island.

Woodbury saw an increase in minutes Tuesday due to the absence of Nigel Hayes, who signed a 10-day contract with the Toronto Raptors, and responded in a nice way with 11 rebounds. The second-year center from Iowa is averaging more rebounds (5.0) than points (4.8) this season for Westchester.