Mohammed tallied 12 points (5-5 FG, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds and three assists in 23 minutes during Sunday's 149-100 loss to Maine.

Mohammed didn't miss a shot from the field en route to a season-high 12 points. Across six appearances, the 20-year-old has averaged 4.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 13.0 minutes per game.