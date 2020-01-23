Andrew Rowsey: Drops 38 on Canton
Rowsey finished with 38 points (13-22 FG, 8-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists and two rebounds in 38 minutes during Wednesday's loss to Canton.
Rowsey provided a valiant scoring effort, fueling a season-high 38 points with a career-best eight threes. After a slow start, Rowsey's established himself as one of the best shooters in the G League. Through 12 games with the team, he's posting averaging of 20.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 31.1 minutes per game while shooting 49.7 percent from the field, a ridiculous 49.3 percent from behind the arc and 95.7 percent from the line.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...