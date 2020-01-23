Andrew Rowsey: Drops 38 on Canton

Rowsey finished with 38 points (13-22 FG, 8-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists and two rebounds in 38 minutes during Wednesday's loss to Canton.

Rowsey provided a valiant scoring effort, fueling a season-high 38 points with a career-best eight threes. After a slow start, Rowsey's established himself as one of the best shooters in the G League. Through 12 games with the team, he's posting averaging of 20.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 31.1 minutes per game while shooting 49.7 percent from the field, a ridiculous 49.3 percent from behind the arc and 95.7 percent from the line.