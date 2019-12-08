Arnett Moultrie: Agrees to contract with Beijing
Moultrie signed with the Beijing Royal Fighters on Sunday, Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.com reports.
The journeyman center will take his talents to the Chinese Basketball Association. He last played in the NBA in the 2013-14 season, averaging 3.0 points and 2.9 rebounds in 15.6 minutes across 12 games with Philadelphia.
