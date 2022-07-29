Kulboka has signed with a team in Greece, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.
Kulboka spent most of the 2021-22 season in the G League but appeared in two games with the Hornets. He'll attempt to carve out a role overseas during the 2022-23 campaign.
More News
-
Hornets' Arnoldas Kulboka: Ends rookie campaign on high note•
-
Hornets' Arnoldas Kulboka: Transferred to NBA club•
-
Hornets' Arnoldas Kulboka: Scores 23 points off bench•
-
Hornets' Arnoldas Kulboka: Scores 28 points of bench•
-
Hornets' Arnoldas Kulboka: Explodes for season-high 35 points•
-
Hornets' Arnoldas Kulboka: Connects on four triples in win•