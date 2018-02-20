Askia Booker: Bought out by Spanish team
Booker was bought out of his G-League deal with the Delaware 87ers by Real Betis of the Espana ACB, freelance reporter David Pick reports.
Booker, a 6-foot-1 guard out of the University of Colorado, has been playing in the G-League since the 2015-16 campaign. This year, he's appeared in 36 contests with the 87ers, posting 15.6 points, 6.1 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.6 steals across 31.9 minutes per game. But, he's opted to pursue a different opportunity, pivoting to playing in Spain.
