Williams missed Wednesday's G League win over Long Island due to a right calf contusion.

Williams has had a strong start to his first G League campaign, posting per-game averages of 23.8 points, 6.0 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 2.2 three-pointers and 2.0 steals. The severity of the calf issue is unclear, but with Westchester off until Tuesday, he may not need to miss more than one game.