McGowens was selected by the Hornets with the 40th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

After averaging 16.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game during his freshman year at Nebraska, the 6-foot-7 guard now finds himself with the Hornets. With the Hornets already having a strong backcourt, it seems that McGowens will not provide immediate fantasy value during his rookie season.