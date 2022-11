Wills had two points (1-3 FG), four rebounds and two assists in 18 minutes Friday night against the Cruise.

Wills has seen an increased role of late after logging only 11 total minutes through his first three games of the 2022-23 campaign. He's tallied 23, 14 and 18 minutes in his last three matchups, respectively, but he's yet to score in double figures on the season.